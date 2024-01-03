Gotha district - Flood: Leina overflows its banks

The river Leina in the town of the same name in the district of Gotha has burst its banks. Early on Wednesday morning, the Gotha fire department control center issued a warning of flooding due to the persistent heavy rain. A street with around 25 buildings was affected. Residents were asked to drive around the area. The fire department stated that they had the situation under control and that it was not deteriorating.

