Flood in Rinteln: More than 100 residents evacuated

In Rinteln in the district of Schaumburg in Lower Saxony, the residents of a street directly adjacent to the city wall were evacuated this morning. Only the residents of the street Ost-Contrescarpe were affected, the city administration announced this morning. According to NDR, 108 residents...

Firefighters stand together to discuss the operation. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Fire department operation - Flood in Rinteln: More than 100 residents evacuated

In Rinteln in the district of Schaumburg in Lower Saxony, the residents of a street directly adjacent to the city wall were evacuated this morning. Only the residents of the street Ost-Contrescarpe were affected, the city administration announced this morning. According to NDR, 108 residents were evacuated. The cellars of the buildings in the affected street were flooded. The fire department is on site with pumps and is stacking sandbags.

Message from the city

