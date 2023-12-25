Storm - Flood control center: Situation on rivers and streams is improving

The situation on the rivers and streams in Rhineland-Palatinate is easing noticeably, according to the flood control center. "We have higher water levels across the board, but all in all a comparatively low level," said a spokesperson for the Rhineland-Palatinate flood reporting service on Monday. According to the current forecast, the amount of rainfall expected over the next few days is unlikely to cause water levels to rise dramatically.

According to the flood forecasting center, water levels on the Upper Rhine are already dropping again up to and including Worms. The maximum level of 7.57 meters was reached at the Maxau gauge on Sunday morning. In Mainz, the peak was expected to be between 5.80 and 6.00 meters on Tuesday.

The water levels on the Middle Rhine will initially continue to rise: according to Monday's forecast, the Kaub gauge is expected to peak at 6.00 meters on Tuesday, while the Koblenz gauge is expected to peak at 6.20 to 6.60 meters. The water levels there are then expected to fall until the weekend.

On the Moselle in Tier, the water level reportedly peaked at 6.14 meters on Monday night. Since then, falling values have been measured there.

Water levels on the Sieg and its tributaries are expected to continue to rise over the course of Monday, before falling water levels can be expected from Tuesday onwards as the rain subsides.

According to information from Monday, the water levels on the Lahn stagnated after previously rising sharply. At the Kalkofen gauge, the water level was just over 6.30 meters on Monday morning with a slight upward trend. A water level of 5.30 meters was measured in Diez. Water levels on the Lahn are also expected to fall from Tuesday onwards.

Source: www.stern.de