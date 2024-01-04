Weather - Flood center: peaks expected at the weekend

According to forecasts by the responsible authorities, the water levels of the Elbe will continue to rise over the next two days. At the gauge in Schöna near the Czech border, the guideline value of 6 meters for alert level 3 is expected to be exceeded on Saturday morning, as the State Office for Environment, Agriculture and Geology announced on Thursday. The flood peak is expected to be reached in the evening.

In the further course of the Elbe, a flood peak will also form at the Dresden gauge by Sunday, approximately at the level of the guideline value for alert level 3 (six meters). According to the state flood center, this guideline value may also be slightly exceeded. At the Riesa gauge, however, it is not expected that the guideline value for alert level 3 will be exceeded.

Water level in Dresden continues to rise

The water level in Dresden had been rising continuously since Tuesday evening. At midday on Thursday it was 4.79 meters, 24 hours earlier it was 4.39 meters - two meters is normal. However, the Elbe in Dresden is still a long way from record levels: during the flood of the century in 2002, the water level here was 9.40 meters.

The state office explained that regardless of the guideline values, the responsible lower water authorities of the districts and independent cities can declare flood alert levels. These then include measures for flood defense and any necessary evacuations.

Other river basins not particularly at risk

According to the state office, the water level may also rise in other Saxon river basins in the coming days. "From the current perspective of the State Flood Center, this will not result in a supra-regional flood risk, although the flood warning limit may be exceeded for a short time in some places."

Weather outlook gives hope

A change in the weather could soon also slightly defuse the situation in Saxony. "Only a few showers are expected in the coming days, the heavy rainfall will stop," said Cathleen Hickmann from the German Weather Service on Thursday. Friday is expected to remain free of precipitation.

According to the meteorologist, it will be much cooler at the weekend, with scattered snowfall down to lower altitudes. From Monday, permafrost is even expected for a few days.

