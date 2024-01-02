Brandenburg - Flood alert level 2 in the Ostprignitz-Ruppin district

Due to rising water levels on the Havel, the flood alert level for several sections of the river in the Ostprignitz-Ruppin district was raised to 2 on Tuesday afternoon. This was announced by the district. The second alert level applies in the southwest of the district. Sections of the Rhinkanal, the Dosse and the Neue and Alte Jäglitz are affected. This category means that the dykes are checked daily and further preparations are made for flood protection. Alert level 1 continues to apply to the Havel level in Rathenow, according to the State Environment Agency.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de