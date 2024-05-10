Flight attendants from EVA Airlines commended for ending a brawl in mid-air.

In a conversation with CNN, the airline disclosed that the altercation originated when an individual was coughing and the fellow sitting next to him was trying to relocate to an alternative seat to avoid the coughing. However, his relocation attempt failed as the chosen seat was already assigned to another person. The two men then engaged in an argument over the seat, which the airline stated escalated into a physical confrontation.

Three female flight attendants from the company EVA intervened to manage the situation, as per their report to CNN.

Flight BR08, which was en route from Taipei to San Francisco on May 8, was almost three hours into its 12-hour trip when the mishap transpired. EVA, a Taiwan-based airline, informed CNN that the two sparring passengers were both foreigners but did not mention their countries of origin.

Due to the immediate intervention of the flight attendants, who were aided by supporting travelers, the airline shared that the two men were kept apart and the rest of the journey successfully culminated in San Francisco, arriving on schedule.

“Our airline operates on a stringent 'zero-tolerance' policy for passenger disturbances,” EVA conveyed to CNN in their statement.

"We'll offer recognition to the three cabin crew staff members later on."

The aircraft's captain had communicated with San Francisco authorities while still in flight about the matters at hand, and on landing, the brawling passengers were detained for interrogation, according to EVA.

This is not the first time that EVA's flights were in the news for in-air controversies. In 2019, a substantial male passenger supposedly urged flight attendants, all females, to help him undress, utilize the toilet, and clean up afterward, claiming he was unable to do so himself.

Upon confronting the situation, EVA extended its appreciation to their employees and pledged to further investigate the occurrence.

The same year, in a change from their hiring protocol, EVA announced it would recruit men to serve as cabin crew members as well.

