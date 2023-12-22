Handball Bundesliga - Flensburg's handball players: Away win in Balingen

The SG Flensburg-Handewitt handball team avoided embarrassment in their last game of the year. The team in third place in the table won 34:32 (18:16) at Bundesliga bottom club HBW Balingen-Weilstetten on Friday after major problems. The best scorers were Emil Jakobsen with twelve goals for Flensburg and Nikola Grahovac and Jerome Müller with six goals each for Balingen.

The club from North Germany started the encounter with three goals in a row to make it 3:0 (4th minute). However, the SG then lacked the necessary consistency both in attack and in defense. As a result, Lukas Saueressig equalized for HBW to make it 14:14 (26'). SG Head Coach Nicolej Krickau grumbled in the subsequent timeout: "We're doing far too little in everything we do."

Flensburg's problems continued after the break. The visitors' play lost even more structure. Balingen took the lead for the first time at 22:21 (37') and extended it to 25:22 (42').

The SG seemed to have the encounter under control with a six-goal run to make it 28:25 (50'), but the home side equalized again (31:31/56'). As a result, the club from the north of Germany had to tremble until the final phase to secure only its third away win of the season.

