- Flensburg-Handewitt retrieves Novak from competitor club Wetzlar in league setting.

The Flensburg-Handewitt squad has revealed a transfer for the impending campaign, right before the inaugural matchday in the German handball Bundesliga. The Slovenian national team member Domen Novak, currently with league opponent HSG Wetzlar, will be joining the Northern Germans for the 2025-2026 term.

The 26-year-old right-winger has inked a two-year contract extending until 2027 with the team. Last season, Novak managed an impressive 183 goals for Wetzlar, positioning him as the team's highest scorer.

Flensburg's team manager, Holger Glandorf, expressed his enthusiasm for Novak, stating, "With Domen, we've landed a player who boasts immense potential and international experience." Consequently, the contracts of Johan Hansen and Aksel Horgen will not be renewed. This Friday at 8:00 PM CEST, Flensburg will welcome HC Erlangen to their home court to commemorate the beginning of the season.

