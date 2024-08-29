Lacking a valid permit to operate a motor vehicle - Fleeing in a straight path to avoid law enforcement

Last Thursday night, police in Schifferstadt, Rhein-Pfalz district, got a tip about a suspect vehicle with erratic driving behavior on the L532 towards Limburgerhof. The caller described a black sedan veering wildly and its driver displaying recklessness.

Officers tracked down the vehicle on the B9 highway heading towards Speyer. However, when they signaled for it to pull over, the driver ignored the signal and sped off.

In an attempt to escape, the driver performed risky and hasty maneuvers, endangering other road users. After a high-speed chase, the police managed to stop the vehicle on the A61, A65, and L529.

Upon checking the 33-year-old driver in the small town of Haßloch, it was revealed that he didn't have a valid driver's license, as reported by the police. Moreover, there were indications of drug use, leading to a blood sample being taken for testing.

