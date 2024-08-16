Flavor Flav supports Paralympic competitor in funding for family to witness his events in Paris

A few weeks ago, Mayhugh put up a GoFundMe request on his social media, asking for $10,000 to support his parents' journey to Paris for the 2024 Paralympic Games.

Flavor Flav, known for pumping up the US water polo teams during the Olympic Games, shared Mayhugh's post on X on Wednesday, commenting, "Think about dedicating 18 years to your kid, attending every practice and match, and working two to three jobs to cover the equipment costs, only to miss seeing them compete in the most significant game of their life."

In no time, Mayhugh managed to reach his target, thanks to Flav and his supporters' kindness.

Paris will mark Mayhugh's second time participating in the Paralympics, but unfortunately, his parents and other spectators weren't able to be there when he competed in Tokyo.

In the GoFundMe, Mayhugh mentioned that his parents have never had the chance to witness him compete internationally. However, at the biggest stage of all in Paris, they will finally get to do so. One donor even shared that he and his son, a hemiplegic kid with paralysis on one side of the body, would be watching the Games.

Mayhugh has cerebral palsy and bagged gold medals in the 100 m and 200 m T37 classification races, as well as the mixed 4x100 m relay and a silver medal in the 400 m T37 event during the Tokyo Games.

Flavor Flav expressed his gratitude for the small contributions in a tweet the next day, stating, "I see so many of you donating $5, and I'm absolutely moved by it. It all adds up and goes a long way."

Following this, Flav assisted Team USA discus thrower Veronica Fraley in covering her rent expenses during the Paris Olympic Games, after she shared her financial struggles on X.

In addition, the Public Enemy rapper recently helped American gymnast Jordan Chiles obtain a custom bronze clock necklace after she lost her bronze medal due to the International Olympic Committee's decision.

Mayhugh's parents are excited to watch him compete in sports again, specifically the Paralympic Games in Paris, thanks to the generous donations. Flavor Flav's support and the kindness of others allowed Mayhugh's parents to finally attend an international sporting event where their son shines.

