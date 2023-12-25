Accident - Flash fire when lighting a fireplace: Man seriously injured

A man was seriously injured when lighting a fireplace in the basement of his home in Bottrop-Fuhlenbrock. According to the fire department on Monday, he tried to light the coal stove with ethanol, which resulted in a flash fire. The ambulance took the injured man to a special clinic for burn victims after the accident on Sunday afternoon.

The fire department extinguished the embers in the cellar and ventilated the area. A chimney sweep then checked the chimney. No fire accelerants should be used when lighting a stove, according to the fire department's statement.

Source: www.stern.de