- Flame erupts at past training site nearby Jüterbog

Deep in the forest, previously utilized as a military drill site close to Jüterbog, in Brandenburg, another inferno has ignited. As per the fire department's supervisor, Rico Walentin, more than twelve hectares are currently engulfed in flames. A drone is being deployed to survey the area further.

The blaze started around 11:40 AM, and Walentin predicts it will spread initially. The firefighters are struggling to access the flames from the forest trails. The existence of old explosives beneath the soil is complicating the firefighting efforts. Presently, about 30 personnel are on site. A water-dropping helicopter from the federal police is expected to join forces in the afternoon.

As per Walentin, the afflicted region is identical to where a fire raged last year, consuming roughly 700 hectares. The fire department was active for multiple days. Aircraft and helicopters were employed to douse the flames from above. There was also a fire in the same forest area mid-August.

