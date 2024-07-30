- Five-year-old stuck in a lattice on a playground

A five-year-old boy got his leg stuck in a metal tube on a playground. The boy wasn't injured, as the fire department reported. His mother tried to free him using soap water from three meters above in Offenburg. When that didn't work, the fire department was called. A firefighter cut through one of the metal bars. The boy then pulled his leg out and was able to return to his mother.

The mother anxiously watched as the firefighters worked to free her son. After the boy was safely freed, he thanked his mother for her attempts to help.

Read also: