Five wild boars hit by several vehicles on the A9

A police patrol car parked on a street. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
County of Bayreuth - Five wild boars hit by several vehicles on the A9

Five wild boars have been hit by a total of eight vehicles on the Autobahn 9 near Bindlach(Bayreuth district) and died. According to the police on Friday, the herd entered the road on Thursday evening despite the wildlife fence. Four of the animals were hit on the carriageway in the direction of Berlin, the fifth wild boar in the opposite lane in the direction of Munich. None of the drivers were injured in the collisions. The total damage was around 10,000 euros.

