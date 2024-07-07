Five tips for the ideal garden pond

If you want to build a pond in your garden smartly, you will soon have a rich array of species at your doorstep. The best part: there is hardly any work involved. The many useful inhabitants regulate the ecosystem on their own.

A pond means an upgrade for a garden in terms of species diversity - especially insects, birds, and amphibians benefit. And it looks great too. Here are some points to consider when building a pond.

The Right Location

The ideal location for a pond should be chosen carefully. Uschi App from the Federal Association for Garden, Landscape, and Sports Field Construction e. V. (BGL) advises against placing it directly under a tree. "Leaves can act as fertilizer and promote excessive algae growth." Sunlight should also be avoided, as it encourages algae growth. Half-shade is optimal. There is enough light and heat for the plants, and algae growth remains within limits.

Depth

Garden ponds should not be too shallow. It is ideal to divide the area into three zones: the shallow zone (10-20 cm deep), the shallow water zone (30-50 cm deep), and the deep zone (60-120 cm deep). The larger and deeper the pond, the easier it is for a natural balance to establish itself.

Planting

For the shallowest zone, Uschi App recommends plants such as water iris (Iris pseudacorus) or pennycress (Lysimachia nummularia). In the shallow water zone, water lilies (Hottonia palustris) and arrowhead (Sagittaria sagittifolia) grow well. The deepest section is ideal for water lilies (Nymphaea alba) and frogbit (Hydrocharis morsus-ranae).

The Pond as a Habitat

Good news: no action is required once the pond is built and properly planted. If it is designed and planted correctly, insects and others will come on their own. Frogs, toads, and newts also find their way. Pond snails are particularly valuable as they reliably eat unwanted algae.

Safety

If children play in the garden, the bank should be flat. App recommends a dense planting along the bank with a hedge or rose bushes, creating a physical barrier. However, a pond is only really safe with a fence or a pond grille made of steel, which is mounted just above or below the water surface.

