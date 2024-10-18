Five-time convicted killer put to death in the American state of Alabama

In August 2016, a man on a drug-induced rampage in the USA state of Alabama took the lives of five individuals using an axe and a firearm. At 18:14 local time on a Thursday evening, the 36-year-old Derrick Dearman was pronounced dead at the Holman Correctional Facility following his lethal injection.

Dearman had previously opted to drop his appeals, consequently paving the way for his execution. He confessed to the violence that commenced when he broke into the house, where his ex-partner had sought refuge.

The unfortunate victims on August 20, 2016, within the house situated near Citronelle, approximately 50 kilometers north of Mobile, included Shannon Melissa Randall (35), Joseph Adam Turner (26), Robert Lee Brown (26), Justin Kaleb Reed (23), and Chelsea Marie Reed (22).

Chelsea Reed, who was pregnant at the time, and Joseph Turner, her husband, were among the victims. Turner was married to Randall, who shared their house with the Reed couple. Robert Lee Brown, Randall's brother, had been staying over at their house when the tragic events unfolded. The couple's three-month-old son was present yet unharmed. The ex-girlfriend of Dearman miraculously survived.

Escalating domestic violence

According to court records, Joseph Turner brought his sister to the house following an episode of domestic abuse by Dearman. Dearman sought admission to the house multiple times that night, only to be denied. As the victims slept, Dearman returned to exact his vengeance, making his way through the rooms and eventually locating the axe in the yard and the gun within the house itself. His surviving ex-girlfriend was then coerced into his vehicle and driven to the US state of Mississippi. He ultimately surrendered to the police at his father's request.

Upon his imprisonment, Dearman blamed drugs, specifically methamphetamines, for precipitating his heinous acts. He claimed the drugs had induced a delusion, causing him to believe that he was not truly in control of his actions. Initially, he refrained from admitting guilt, but eventually, he recanted after dismissing his legal representation. Dearman had been on death row since 2018.

Emotionally connected to the family members of his victims, Dearman addressed them while strapped to the gurney in the execution chamber. "Forgive me. This isn't for me. It's for you," he confessed, subsequently adding, "I've taken so much." In those final moments, Dearman tenderly expressed his love for his family, proclaiming, "I love you all."

"I am guilty," Dearman penned to a judge in April. He acknowledged that it was unjust to prolong the victims' families' suffering and for the court system to delay the process of justice. Emphasizing the importance of closure, he believed that they deserved satisfaction. Dearman's execution marked the fifth in Alabama so far this year.

The European Union expressed its concern over the high execution rate in the United States, particularly in the state of Alabama. The European Union's human rights department highlighted the complexity of the case involving Derrick Dearman and urged for a more comprehensive examination of the circumstances leading to his actions.

Read also: