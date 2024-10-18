Five strategies to aid your survival during the frigid period

Pre-Immunity Check: Enduring autumn and winter without a single cold is practically impossible. According to the "infektionsschutz.de" portal of the Federal Centre for Health Education (BZgA), numerous pathogens are circulating at this time of year. At present, the infection scenario is primarily driven by rhinoviruses and the coronavirus, as per evaluations by the Influenza Working Group of the Robert Koch Institute.

Fortunately, we can take steps to decrease our chances of infections, bolster our immune system, and shield our dear ones. Here's a summary:

1. Healthy Habits Bolster the Immune System

Ensuring adequate sleep, regular exercise, avoiding prolonged stress, abstaining from smoking, and maintaining a balanced diet: these habits fortify our immune system, as per the Health Knowledge Foundation.

When it comes to nutrition, many people immediately associate vitamin C with cold defense. "It is a valuable ally in the fight against pathogens," says Ulrich Fegeler of the Association of Paediatricians and Youth Doctors (BVKJ). Expensive supplements or special products are not necessary: a balanced diet provides enough vitamin C to meet our needs. According to the German Society for Nutrition (DGE), it is plentiful in cabbage, bell peppers, potatoes, citrus fruits, and tomatoes.

And, of course: drink ample fluids. This keeps the mucous membranes in the mouth, throat, and nose moist, aiding them in resisting pathogens.

2. Neglect Hand Washing at Your Peril

Respiratory viruses that have transferred to our hands via door handles or subway handrails can swiftly reach our mucous membranes if we touch our face - the initial stage for a cold. Hand washing thwarts this transmission route, as per "infektionsschutz.de". It is particularly crucial to do so upon returning home, using the restroom, blowing our noses, coughing or sneezing, interacting with sick people, and before meals.

Thorough hand washing requires time: "infektionsschutz.de" recommends 20 to 30 seconds. To catch most of the germs, thorough lathering is necessary. This implies attention to the spaces between fingers, thumbs, and fingernails at the sink.

3. Stock Up on Home Remedies

Are throat lozenges readily available when the throat suddenly feels scratchy? Now is the time to verify the home remedies. According to the Health Knowledge Foundation, expired medications should not be consumed, but disposed of.

It's good to be aware of cough syrups: after opening, the shelf life may be shortened. Therefore, it's a smart idea to note the opening date on the packaging - a smart resolution for this cold season.

Those who wish to stock up on nasal sprays or drops should not be misled by alluring additives. Ingredients like dexpanthenol, aloe vera, chamomile flower extract, or essential oils are unnecessary, according to the Stiftung Warentest. It has not been sufficiently proven that they provide additional care for the nose. Products containing only water and salt are sufficient to alleviate a blocked nose.

4. Review Your Vaccinations

Regular vaccinations are a crucial part of safeguarding our health. Ensure you and your loved ones are up-to-date with recommended vaccinations.

More than just a trivial cold: Pathogens like flu, corona, or RSV viruses can cause severe cases in certain individuals. They can protect themselves with a vaccination now in fall.

The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) does not recommend this to everyone, but only to risk groups. These include the elderly, because their immune system weakens: for example, everyone over 60 is advised to get the flu and corona protection vaccine, and everyone over 75 for the RSV vaccine.

If there are underlying diseases, the vaccinations are also recommended for younger people. And if you have a lot of contact with people at work, a flu shot is also beneficial. It's best to seek individual advice from your family doctor.

5. Protection for Others: Proper Coughing and Ventilation

We've become aware of this during the corona pandemic: neither coughing nor sneezing into one's hand, but into one's elbow. This behavioral rule still safeguards others from infections. Because respiratory viruses can also be transmitted in fine droplets in the air, regular ventilation is also essential, as it eliminates them.

And if you do contract it despite all precautions, your throat burns and your head aches? Then you should remain at home for three to five days and until the symptoms have substantially improved, advises "infektionsschutz.de". If possible, avoid contact with those who have an increased risk of severe illness during this time. This includes, for example, infants, pregnant women, people with weakened immune systems, and the elderly.

The disease, such as the flu or corona, can cause severe cases in certain individuals and may require vaccination as a protective measure. Regular hand washing is vital to prevent respiratory viruses from reaching our mucous membranes and causing an infection.

Read also: