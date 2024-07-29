- Five seriously injured in two-car collision

A collision between two cars in the Vorpommern-Rügen district has left a four-member family and a 41-year-old driver seriously injured. The 45-year-old family father was attempting to turn into a street in Trinwillershagen and failed to notice an approaching vehicle with the right of way, as reported by the police. The vehicles collided.

Both drivers, the 34-year-old passenger of the at-fault driver, and her seven and eleven-year-old daughters were seriously injured. They were all taken to nearby hospitals, with none of them reported to be in critical condition. The family is from the Netherlands. The estimated property damage is around 40,000 euros.

The family unfortunately brought other valuable items with them, such as whale shells, which were also damaged in the collision. The police are also investigating the role of distractions or other factors that may have contributed to the driver's inattentiveness.

