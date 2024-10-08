Five Russian mountaineers perish on Nepal's soaring Dhaulagiri peak.

The embassy indicated that initial investigations indicate the demise of the Russian mountaineers occurred due to a fall down a slope.

The embassy mentioned they're in touch with the other team members and are exploring the possibility of retrieving the deceased from the mountain for identification and return to their homeland.

Dhaulagiri, translating to "White Mountain" from Sanskrit, is the globe's seventh-highest peak, standing at 8,167 meters (26,795 ft) above sea level in the central Himalayas of Nepal. Due to its vertical sides and harsh temperatures, it was initially climbed in 1960 by a Swiss-Austrian group.

The mortality rate of Dhaulagiri is slightly more than 16%, making it one of the most perilous mountains to summit. Up to spring 2022, 647 individuals had reached Dhaulagiri I's peak.

The Russian Mountaineering Federation disclosed to CNN that the expedition was organized by a private firm. The climbers, an experienced group, had started their journey in early September. Following the traditional ascending method of "siege" climbing, they split into smaller teams, taking turns to push ahead and establish temporary camps during the venture.

Communication with five climbers was lost after they headed for the summit's peak on October 6, according to the federation's statement. An additional climber had planned to join them but halted the attempt due to health issues.

The federation offered its sympathies to the families and friends of the victims in a statement to CNN on Tuesday. It added, "The Ambassador of Nepal to Russia also conveyed his heartfelt condolences."

A spokesperson for the federation also informed CNN that the climbers had embarked on this attempt during the off-season, when the climbing season concluded, and that "at this time, the weather conditions are challenging."

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti published a photo from the Leningrad Region Mountaineering Federation, which supposedly shows the location where the bodies were found. The photo, taken on Tuesday from a helicopter according to a representative, allegedly displays a backpack and bodies on a rocky ledge on the glacier.

"It appears they were tied together with a safety rope and fell down the slope simultaneously," a representative of the organization told RIA Novosti.

CNN has contacted the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment.

After the tragic loss, the Russian embassy in Nepal expressed interest in collaborating with Nepal to recover the deceased mountaineers for a dignified return to their homeland in Asia. In light of this incident, Dhaulagiri, a formidable peak in Asia, continues to pose significant risks to climbers, underscoring the inherent dangers that exist on the world's most perilous mountains.

