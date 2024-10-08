Five Russian climbers meet their demise in the majestic Himalayas.

A group of around 5 climbers, hailing from Russia, met with a tragic end on Dhaulagiri I, famously known as the "White Mountain," which lies in the Himalayas and stands at approximately 8,167 meters high. This information was shared by an official from the Nepalese Ministry of Culture and Tourism's tourism department. The rescue team located their lifeless bodies at an altitude of roughly 7,600 meters, while conducting an aerial search. At present, there's no decision regarding the recovery of these individuals' remains. The demise of these Russian climbers was also acknowledged by the tour operator responsible for organizing their expedition, I AM Trekking & Expedition.

At first, the reason behind this unfortunate incident remained unclear. The director of the tour company suspected that these mountaineers might have fallen into an abyss while descending. They had contacted the base camp on Sunday to inform about their descent commencing from 8,000 meters, stating it was past the ideal time for a final summit bid. Soon after, communication with them ceased, leading to their classification as missing persons. According to Nepalese authorities, the area had been hit by severe snowstorms in the recent past.

The Himalayas are a renowned home to 10 of the world's 14 peaks that surpass the 8,000-meter mark, with Mount Everest, the tallest one, stretching 8,849 meters above sea level. The adventure season for mountaineers in the Himalayas kicks off in September.

The incident was indeed unfortunate, as it remained a mystery why the climbers' communication ceased after they contacted the base camp. Despite the severe snowstorms in the area, the exact cause of their unfortunate demise remains unknown.

