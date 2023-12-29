Skip to content
A fire department vehicle with its blue lights switched on at an emergency scene. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Emsland - Five people rescued from house in Meppen with tractor

Five people have been rescued from a house surrounded by water in Meppen(Emsland) with the help of a tractor. Initially, the fire department tried to rescue the people from the house with a boat, said a fire department spokesperson on Friday. A farmer was finally able to drive his trekker through the water and use the trailer to get the trapped people out of the house.

The farmer was there because he was transporting sandbags to secure the house and offered his help. The rescue operation on Friday afternoon took around an hour in total.

According to the spokesperson, the flood situation in Meppen is stable, but very tense. As a precautionary measure, the emergency services are now beginning to stabilize a larger dam. The situation is expected to remain tense in the coming days.

Source: www.stern.de

