Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsfiresgochchildrenfire departmentnorth rhine-westphaliaHospitalskleve

Five people injured in fire

Five residents, including two children, were injured in a fire in an apartment building in Goch in the district of Kleve. According to the fire department, a table decoration that had caught fire from a candle went up in flames on Wednesday night. All five residents were taken to hospital with...

 and  James Williams
1 min read
A fire department vehicle with its blue lights switched on at an emergency scene. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A fire department vehicle with its blue lights switched on at an emergency scene. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Kleve district - Five people injured in fire

Five residents, including two children, were injured in a fire in an apartment building in Goch in the district of Kleve. According to the fire department, a table decoration that had caught fire from a candle went up in flames on Wednesday night. All five residents were taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation. The police have not yet released any information on the amount of damage.

Message from the fire department

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The headquarters of the Federal Employment Agency. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Hamburg's labor market is treading water

Hamburg's labor market is treading water. The number of unemployed people remained almost unchanged in December, rising by just 82 or 0.1 percent to 82,805 compared to the previous month, according to the Hamburg Employment Agency on Wednesday. The unemployment rate has now been at 7.6 percent...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public

Latest