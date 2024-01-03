Kleve district - Five people injured in fire
Five residents, including two children, were injured in a fire in an apartment building in Goch in the district of Kleve. According to the fire department, a table decoration that had caught fire from a candle went up in flames on Wednesday night. All five residents were taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation. The police have not yet released any information on the amount of damage.
Message from the fire department
Source: www.stern.de