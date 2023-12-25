Traffic - Five people injured in an accident in Löbau

Five people have been injured in an accident in the district of Görlitz. A 20-year-old female driver had apparently overlooked a car coming from the left when turning in Löbau on Christmas Eve, as the police reported on Monday.

The 45-year-old driver and a 17-year-old passenger in the car on the road with right of way were seriously injured in the collision. Another 17-year-old occupant of the car suffered minor injuries. The turning driver was also slightly injured and her 20-year-old passenger was seriously injured.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals, it was reported. The material damage amounted to around 10,000 euros. Both cars were no longer roadworthy, it was said.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de