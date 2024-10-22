Five noteworthy NBA novices to track this campaign include: Zach Edey, Bronny James, and some additional standouts.

Fifty-eight budding basketball talents were selected into the NBA at the culmination of June. They've interacted with their new teammates, showcased their skills in the Summer League, and now, they anticipate their official NBA regular season debut, having experienced a few preseason matches.

This year's NBA Draft might not have showcased the standout superstar that many draft classes are known for, but there's no shortage of promising prospects this season.

Here are five captivating storylines to keep an eye on when it comes to the NBA's newbies in the 2024-25 season.

Zach Edey, center, Memphis Grizzlies

Upon first glance, it's impossible to overlook the impressive stature of 22-year-old Canadian rookie Zach Edey. Standing at an imposing 7-foot-4-inches and weighing 305 pounds, he's a force to be reckoned with.

During his tenure at Purdue, Edey led his team to the 2024 NCAA men’s championship game, where they unfortunately lost to UConn, 75-60. He also became the third men's player in history to win the Naismith College Basketball Player of The Year award twice.

Despite predictions labeling him an undrafted free agent following his junior year, Edey demonstrated consistently strong performances – averaging 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game. His decision to return to Purdue for his senior year further solidified his draft status, leading him to be selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the ninth pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

The uncertainty about Edey's ability to adapt to professional play is beginning to wane, as he delivered a robust 23 points, nine rebounds, and an assist in his last preseason match, square off against two-time NBA blocks leader Myles Turner.

Edey's growth as a player is particularly exciting given his upcoming teammate, Ja Morant, who's renowned for his electrifying speed and skillful playmaking.

Should Edey maintain the consistency he demonstrated at Purdue, the Grizzlies are bound to put on an enthralling show this season.

Jared McCain, guard, Philadelphia 76ers

True to form, former Duke guard Jared McCain has gained widespread attention not just for his basketball prowess, but his charismatic personality on the social media scene.

Having amassed almost four million TikTok followers – earning fame with his eccentric dance routines and unapologetic approach to self-expression – McCain has fully embraced his role in the spotlight.

Though his social media persona is nothing short of entertaining, it's his athletic abilities that truly shine on the court.

As a tenacious combo guard, McCain is a force to be reckoned with from beyond the three-point arc, knocking down an impressive 41.4% of his shots during the 2023-24 season at Duke. He excels in high-pressure moments and isn't afraid to step up and take responsibility.

Like Tyrese Maxey, who he'll be joining in Philadelphia, McCain's vibrant persona matches his unwavering dedication to the game. Including McCain in the starting lineup, Maxey will likely be relieved of some pressure to begin the season, presumably allowing him to rest and recuperate.

During preseason action, McCain showed his ability to impact games, scoring 20 points when filling in for Maxey against the defending NBA champions, Boston Celtics. Set to join a formidable Philadelphia 76ers roster that features two-time NBA MVP Joel Embiid and eight-time All-Star Paul George, McCain's contributions off the bench could prove to be crucial, potentially helping the 76ers surmount the Eastern Conference Finals barrier.

Rob Dillingham, guard, Minnesota Timberwolves

Few adjectives do justice to describe 19-year-old Rob Dillingham's playstyle, but "shifty" undoubtedly captures his essence.

Boasting an immense offensive repertoire, Dillingham has captivated basketball fans since his breakout performances with the G-League Team Ignite.

After deciding to skip his senior year of high school to play professionally, Dillingham demonstrated significant skill during his time at Kentucky, when he averaged 15.2 points per game off the bench as a freshman.

That said, his path to the NBA hasn't been straightforward – he was originally drafted by the San Antonio Spurs, before being subsequently traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As a result of the Timberwolves' strong roster, Dillingham's game time may be limited, although his dynamic playstyle promises to create excitement when he's called upon.

Just like McCain, scoring contributions off the bench could prove pivotal in Dillingham's role with the Timberwolves as the season progresses.

Stephon Castle, guard, San Antonio Spurs

An argument could certainly be made that Stephon Castle, the UConn guard, is the most NBA-ready rookie in the class.

His relentless intensity and effectiveness both offensively and defensively have earned him a reputation as a versatile and dependable force on the court.

Though the 2024-25 NBA season promises to host a wealth of captivating storylines, the aforementioned rookie tales are certainly worth keeping an eye on.

The guard racked up an average of 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists during his sole year at UConn, earning him the Big East Freshman of the Year title and scoring 15 points in UConn's national championship victory over Purdue.

His defensive skills and playmaking ability are amongst his greatest assets.

Stepping into arguably the most ideal starting situation for a young guard is the San Antonio locker room, sharing the court with the 2024 Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama, NBA legend Chris Paul, and coaching genius Gregg Popovich.

The Spurs can expect an immediate impact and reinforce their defense while benefiting from the playmaking talents of this guard, providing a perfect complement to Wembanyama's sky-high potential.

The Spurs aim to enhance their record during Wembanyama's sophomore season, and this guard will undoubtedly play a significant role in achieving that goal.

From game one, this guard is likely to start while learning invaluable lessons from two of the greatest minds in the game – Paul and Coach Pop. This NBA debut presents an opportunity that most young guards only dream of.

Bronny James, guard, Los Angeles Lakers

Bronny James embarks on his NBA journey as one of the most speculated-upon second round selections in history.

This is primarily due to his father being the four-time MVP, NBA champion, and all-time leading scorer, LeBron James.

LeBron and Bronny will make history by becoming the first father-son duo to play together in the NBA and potentially the first to appear together in a regular-season game.

Despite growing up in the NBA's spotlight, Bronny has faced numerous challenges since high school graduation.

In July 2023, James suffered cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California and was treated for a congenital heart defect. He eventually returned to play later in the season.

As a guard at USC, James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.8 steals in 19.3 minutes during 25 appearances in the 2022-23 campaign, with his playing time managed during his recovery.

Question marks surrounding his productivity and experience at the college level have left some doubtful about whether the 20-year-old is ready for the NBA. However, by drafting him with the 55th pick, the Lakers took minimal risk in shaping their future.

Although few expect him to reach his father's legendary heights, James might carve out a niche for himself in the NBA by shooting accurately from beyond the arc and displaying solid defense. His impressive 17-point performance in the preseason finale against the Golden State Warriors further bolstered his prospects.

The extent of Bronny's role under new rookie head coach JJ Redick (who shared a podcast hosting stint with LeBron last season before joining the Lakers) remains uncertain.

Bronny is expected to see significant playing time in the Lakers' G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.

Having signed a four-year rookie deal, the first two years guaranteed, the Lakers view Bronny as a long-term investment.

Although playing time may be limited, all eyes will undoubtedly be on the Lakers during the LeBron-Bronny unification moment on the court.

