In the European Parliament, there's intense criticism towards Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. The head of the conservative European People's Party (EVP), Manfred Weber, labels the Hungarian EU presidency a "total failure." The far-right nationalist has "got himself into trouble" in Europe, among other things due to his pro-Russian policies. Orbán's widely criticized "peace mission" to Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin at the start of the Hungarian presidency in early July was essentially a "war prolongation stunt," with the intention of weakening EU solidarity with Ukraine.

11:45 Ukraine Receives 122 Tons of Ammunition from Slovakia - Despite Government's Refusal122 tons of ammunition, funded by a Slovakian crowdfunding campaign, have arrived in Ukraine. According to Slovakian online newspaper "Noviny," initiator Fedor Blascak reported this. Six trucks carrying the ammunition entered Ukraine, with the Ukrainian army now responsible for its distribution and use. The "Ammunition for Ukraine" campaign raised almost 4.5 million euros in donations after the Slovakian government, led by Prime Minister Robert Fico, announced it wouldn't participate in the Czech artillery initiative. 70,000 Slovaks took part in the donation campaign.

10:33 Biden Visit: Berlin Awaits a "Strong Statement" for Further Military AidThe German government anticipates a "significant working visit" from US President Joe Biden during his state visit to Germany on Friday and Saturday, according to government sources. The meeting of the support group for Ukraine, scheduled for Saturday at the US base in Ramstein, Rhineland-Palatinate, is expected to send a "strong statement" for further military aid to the country under attack by Russia, the sources say.

10:01 Car Dealer Charged with Selling Luxury Cars to Russia - Violating EmbargoA car dealer from Königswinter near Bonn in North Rhine-Westphalia is facing accusations for selling a large number of luxury cars to Russia, thereby violating the existing embargo. The dealer is said to have sold cars worth over four million euros to Russians, as reported by the public prosecutor's office in Bonn and the customs investigation office in Essen on Tuesday. He allegedly claimed to sell the cars legally to third countries. During a search at the end of September, two premises were searched, and two luxury cars and an account were also seized. The investigations are ongoing.

09:28 Injured in Russian Attack on KharkivIn a Russian attack on an industrial area in eastern Kharkiv, 11 individuals are injured. Governor Oleh Syniehubov reports this on Telegram. Three of the victims are in critical condition, including a 16-year-old. The attack also caused damage to the infrastructure. Additionally, a major fire broke out in Kharkiv after several hits, Mayor Ihor Terekhov stated. The Kharkiv region, bordering Russia in the northeast, is under almost daily shelling.

08:54 Oil Terminal in Crimea Still Burning - Further Explosions ReportedThe oil terminal in Feodosia on the Russian-occupied Crimea has been burning for the second day in a row. According to FIRMS, the global fire monitoring system of NASA, fire signals are still being detected at the oil depot ground. The fire has reportedly spread over an area of 2,500 square meters, as per Anton Geraschenko, former advisor to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, on X. Further oil depots are said to have exploded in the evening and at night. The Ukrainian army reported on Monday that a "successful attack" had been carried out on the oil terminal near Feodosia in the early hours of Monday. According to the Ukrainian army, the facility is the largest transshipment terminal for oil products on the Crimea, which was illegally annexed by Russia.

08:22 France Pledges to Deliver Mirage 2000 Fighter Jets to Ukraine in Early 2025Ukraine is expected to receive the first Mirage 2000 fighter jets from France in the first quarter of 2025, as French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced on X. The aircraft will be equipped with new capabilities: air-to-ground combat capabilities and electronic warfare defense," Lecornu said. "Ukrainian pilots and mechanics continue to receive training." French President Emmanuel Macron had announced in June that Paris would provide Kiev with an unspecified number of Mirage 2000-5 aircraft to strengthen its air forces.

07:51 Russian Coal Industry in a Severe CrisisThe Russian coal industry, considered one of the major economic sectors with hundreds of thousands of employees, is facing a serious crisis, as reported by "Moscow Times." The industry has lost Western markets and demand from "friendly" countries, incurring losses of several billion dollars. Coal companies have drastically reduced production. According to Rosstat, coal production in Russia fell by 6.7 percent year-on-year in July, and its total volume was the lowest since the pandemic in 2020. Western sanctions have become a significant hurdle for the coal industry, as reported by Janis Kluge of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs.

Moscow once again accuses NATO of plotting against Russia, with Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko stating in an interview with RIA Novosti that NATO nations are no longer hiding their preparations for a potential armed conflict with Russia. Grushko pointed out that NATO is adopting regional defense plans, assigning specific tasks to all of its military commands, and constantly preparing for potential military measures against Russia. Grushko also mentioned that military budgets are increasing and the economy is being militarized, while NATO's rhetoric towards Russia is becoming increasingly confrontational. In addition to these actions, NATO's tension towards Russia is also increasing at an alarming rate. Russia had previously used Ukraine's potential NATO membership as justification for its war against the country, but due to the conflict, NATO has expanded - with Sweden and Finland joining the transatlantic defense alliance due to concerns over further Russian aggression.

According to South Korean reports, it's highly likely that North Korean soldiers are fighting alongside Russian troops in Ukraine. South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun told parliament in Seoul that it's "very likely" that Ukrainian reports of six North Korean military officers killed in eastern Ukraine are accurate. Kim also mentioned that there are mutual agreements between Moscow and Pyongyang that resemble a military alliance.

On the eve of Russian President Vladimir Putin's birthday, cyber specialists from Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) reportedly joined forces with the group "VO Team" to hack the Russian state system "Pravosudie," which handles electronic document flow for all Russian courts. The hack allegedly disrupted court operations, email systems of departments, and official websites, causing personal data of users and internal documents to be compromised. Russians are currently unable to file complaints or view court appointment schedules due to non-functional court websites. Adding to the disruptions, a cyberattack yesterday caused significant problems at the Russian state television and radio company VGTRK.

The war against Ukraine is reportedly affecting Russian President Vladimir Putin personally. Independent Russian media outlet Proekt reported that Putin has stopped visiting his residence in Sotschi due to concerns about potential drone attacks. Although he spent at least 30 days a year in the Bocharow-Ruchey residence since its renovation for the 2014 Olympics, Putin has not been there since March. Proekt's investigation suggests that the Russian leader feels a threat to his physical security after several drone attacks on Sotschi last fall. A source close to Putin confirmed this theory, causing Putin to forgo his tradition of celebrating the birthday of Alina Kabaeva, his long-time partner and rumored mother of his two sons, in the Black Sea residence.

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, is offering residents a record amount of 3 million rubles (approximately $31,200 USD) as a one-time bonus for joining the military. Payments will be made to anyone from any Russian region who enlists in the Belgorod region, regardless of their birthplace. Gladkov said that the payment will total 3 million rubles from all sources: federal, regional, and local budgets, as well as extra-budgetary funds. Russian authorities are currently making significant efforts to recruit more Russians into the military to replace heavy losses.

Local authorities report that a civilian ship flying the flag of the island nation of Palau has been struck by a Russian rocket in the harbor of the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa. A 60-year-old Ukrainian has been killed, and five foreign nationals have been injured, according to Telegram messages from regional governor Oleh Kiper. This is the second attack on a civilian ship in the ports of the Odessa region in recent days, Kiper added. The port of Odessa is a crucial hub, particularly for Ukrainian grain, and has been targeted by the Russian army on multiple occasions.

Democratic US Vice President Kamala Harris says she would not meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss possible peace negotiations without Ukraine's involvement if she wins the presidency. "The Ukraine must have a say in the future of Ukraine," Harris said in the CBS show "60 Minutes." The Biden administration recently rejected any talks with Putin. Harris also criticized the Ukraine policy of her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, calling it a "surrender" to the Russian attack on Ukraine that began in February 2022. "If Donald Trump were president, Putin would be sitting in Kyiv," Harris said, referencing Trump's claim that he could end the war on his first day in the White House.

Russian forces are advancing on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Torez, according to the Ukrainian military. "The situation is unstable, fighting is taking place at every entrance to the city," explained Anastasia Bobownikova, spokesperson for the Operational Tactical Group "Luhansk," to Ukrainian state television. This advance comes less than a week after the fall of the nearby city of Vuhledar. Russia currently controls about one-fifth of Ukrainian territory and has been pushing towards Torez since August. The capture of the city would bring President Vladimir Putin closer to his goal of capturing the Donbass. Ukrainian military analysts warn that the fall of Torez could jeopardize important supply routes for Ukrainian forces.

01:30 Russia Pushes for Detention of Two Italian Journalists in Kursk A Russian court has mandated the apprehension of two Italian journalists for reporting from the Ukrainian-administered sector of the Russian region of Kursk. The Kursk court is requesting the extradition of Simone Traini and Stefania Battistini, who are presently beyond Russian borders. The state-owned Italian broadcaster RAI journalists are accused of unlawfully crossing the border from Ukraine to shoot a report in Kursk. Following their entry into Russia, Traini and Battistini traveled to the city of Sudzha in a vehicle belonging to the Ukrainian military, the court reported via a Telegram message. If extradited, the two journalists would be housed in pre-trial detention, the court indicated further. The two Italians face imprisonment for up to five years under the criminal code.

23:44 Zelensky Urges Partners to Enhance Weapons Deliveries Prior to the high-level meeting of the Ukraine Contact Group in Ramstein, President Volodymyr Zelensky encourages allies to elevate weapons deliveries substantially. He explains that for the upcoming fall months, sufficient supplies for the front, equipment for the brigades, and long-range weapons are critical to thwart Russia and drive it towards peace. In Ramstein, he aims to persuade partners of the "urgent necessity for a considerable boost in our capabilities and positions," he underscores. "We invite our partners to outline their vision for the conclusion of this war, Ukraine's place in the global security architecture, and the collective measures that can bring this war to a close."

21:20 US Citizen Sentenced to Additional Time in Russian Labor Camp In the western Russian city of Voronezh, a US citizen who has already served a jail term is sentenced to an additional seven years in a labor camp. Robert Gilman was penalized with several years in prison last year for allegedly attacking a police officer while intoxicated. During his imprisonment, he is reported to have assaulted prison guards and attacked an investigator. Russia has frequently detained US citizens in recent years.

20:50 Kherson Suffers Bombing Attack - Children Among Injured At least 20 individuals were injured in a Russian air raid on Kherson, according to local authorities. Russian forces targeted the city with KAB bombs, which were dropped in both coastal regions and the northern part of Kherson. Among the injured were two children, aged three and five, it was reported. At least six high-rise buildings were damaged due to the blast waves, the regional prosecutor's office said.

