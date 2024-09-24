Five lacrosse players from Tufts University continue their hospitalization following an intense Navy SEAL-inspired exercise session.

The September 16 workout was guided by a former Tufts student, who recently completed the BUD/S Navy SEAL training program, as stated by Patrick Collins, the Media Relations Executive Director of the university.

Our thoughts go out to the athletes and their families, and we're wishing for their swift recovery under the care of local healthcare professionals, Collins added, disclosing that 12 students were diagnosed with the issue, with 5 still hospitalized.

Rhabdomyolysis, a seldom occurring and potentially lethal condition, occurs when muscles deteriorate or even disintegrate after an intense workout, as per the Cleveland Clinic.

The disintegrated muscle fibers can contain substantial amounts of elements such as potassium and phosphate that can be released into the bloodstream, leading to complications with the kidneys, the Cleveland Clinic noted.

"The most prevalent symptoms include lingering muscle stiffness and discomfort, along with weakness," Dr. Shruti Gupta told CNN affiliate WCVB during an interview, further explaining the condition. "Such cases are normally seen in isolation, making it all the more perplexing for it to occur in people who are athletes."

Post the workout and hospitalizations, Tufts University has delayed team practice and appointed an external, independent investigator to examine the circumstances.

"We cannot disclose any further information until the investigation is concluded," Collins mentioned.

