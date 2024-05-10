Here's what you need to know to stay informed and get your day started.

1. Biden

President Joe Biden informed CNN that he would stop some deliveries of American weapons to Israel if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decides to launch a significant invasion of Rafah, a southern Gaza city. This announcement comes as Israel continues defying international demands to restrict its actions in the city, with Netanyahu recently stating that Israel will protect itself, even if it has to stand alone. Additionally, during the interview, Biden tried to change the narrative surrounding the American economy, highlighting strong job growth while questioning surveys indicating that voters are still doubtful about the nation's trajectory. In CNN's most recent survey, Biden's approval ratings for the economy (34%) and inflation (29%) remain severely negative, as citizens are prioritizing economic issues when selecting a presidential candidate for the upcoming elections.

2. Immigration

The Biden administration is set to propose a rule today that will target migrants who are ineligible to claim asylum, according to two sources. This move comes as the White House makes an effort to bolster its stance on the US-Mexico border and turn the tables on Republicans who continue to criticize Biden's immigration policies before the November election. The proposed rule would restrict the current system by enabling officials to dismiss certain migrants earlier in the process if they're discovered to be ineligible for asylum. In the 2023 fiscal year, there were roughly 2.5 million encounters at the southern border.

3. Capitol Hill

Following swift action by the House, Trump supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene's bid to oust Speaker Mike Johnson from his leadership position was quashed. The outcome was 359 to 43 in Johnson's favor, aided by Democrats. This development brings an end to the most serious challenge to Johnson's position, for the time being. While the vote might soothe demands from conservatives for Johnson's removal over his support of the $95 billion foreign aid package passed last month, the speaker attempted to shift his focus forward, denouncing the challenge as a distraction and "frivolous character assassination."

4. Severe Weather

With severe weather anticipated today, millions across the Southeast are preparing for the potential of large hail, damaging winds, and flooding. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 3 of 5 enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms throughout East Texas to central and southern Georgia and far southern South Carolina. Meanwhile, authorities in the central and southern US are evaluating the aftermath of reported tornadoes and powerful storms that killed at least three people on Wednesday. Tennessee was particularly affected, with at least four tornado reports and flash flooding leading to water rescues and blocked roads north of Nashville.

5. Starliner

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft is now expected to launch no sooner than May 17, as a valve issue has postponed the mission. Veteran NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore were already seated in the Starliner capsule when the operations team called for a delay approximately two hours before departure. This mission, designated the Crew Flight Test, is the final hurdle before NASA deems Boeing's spacecraft suitable for regular operations to the International Space Station. The launch, set to be the sixth crewed spacecraft launch in US history, was scheduled by NASA Administrator Bill Nelson: "It started with Mercury, followed by Gemini, Apollo, the space shuttle, and now, Starliner."

### FAREWELL TO A LEGEND

Steve Albini, an influential audio engineer whose work with renowned indie and alternative rock bands like Nirvana and Pixies has changed the face of music, passed away on Tuesday in Chicago due to a heart attack. He was 61. His biography from his recording studio indicates he was widely recognized for his naturalistic recording approach and meticulous analog technique.

ALARMING INCIDENT REVEALED

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported that a flaw in a connected mobile app led to 224 diabetes patients sustaining injuries when their insulin pumps unexpectedly shut down.

RESIGNATION ANNOUNCED

Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava recently stepped down, citing that her personal values no longer aligned with the direction of the organization. This announcement came shortly after Miss USA relinquished her title. Curiosity and speculation are growing in the pageant community over these surprise resignations.

