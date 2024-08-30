- Five key aspects of RB Leipzig's performance in Leverkusen:
- Defender Willi Orban will be sitting out for RB Leipzig on Saturday (6:30 PM/Sky) in Leverkusen due to his red card in the season opener. Lukas Klostermann could step in for Orban, or Mohamed Simakan could move from right-back to center-back.
- Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch has commended colleague Xabi Alonso's progress as a coach. "His evolution as a trainer is remarkable, I wish him the best," Marsch announced before their last encounter. Now, he expects the champions to be even more formidable. "They've added experience and quality. In head-to-head coaching stats, Marsch trails 1-3, but excluding new Bundesliga coaches this season, he ranks second in points average (1.9) behind Alonso (2.3).
- Despite RB Leipzig's impressive Bundesliga record against Leverkusen (7 wins, 5 losses, 4 draws), they've dropped the last three games. Their last home victory came in October 2022, and their last away victory occurred in April 2022.
- Never in the history of these two teams has a game ended in a 0-0 draw. This is a positive indication of both teams' offensive abilities. For Leipzig, Lois Openda found the back of the net in both matches against Bayer last season.
- An unexpected encounter awaits in Leverkusen with former Leipzig player Nordi Mukiele. The German champions have secured Mukiele's services on loan from Paris Saint-Germain until the end of this season. Mukiele represented the Saxony-based team from 2018 to 2022. Additionally, Patrik Schick, who played for Leipzig during the 2019/20 season, has switched sides. Meanwhile, former Leverkusen players Kevin Kampl and Benjamin Henrichs have made the move in the opposite direction.
