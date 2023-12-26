Oberberg district - Five injured in collision in Gummersbach
Five people were injured in a traffic accident in Gummersbach(Oberbergischer Kreis) on Monday evening. A 66-year-old man drove his car into oncoming traffic and collided with two oncoming vehicles. The man and his 69-year-old passenger were injured in the accident, according to the police. A 66-year-old driver and his 60-year-old passenger were also in the second car and a 20-year-old was in the third car involved. They were also injured. All those involved in the accident were taken to hospital.
Police statement
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de