Oberberg district - Five injured in collision in Gummersbach

Five people were injured in a traffic accident in Gummersbach(Oberbergischer Kreis) on Monday evening. A 66-year-old man drove his car into oncoming traffic and collided with two oncoming vehicles. The man and his 69-year-old passenger were injured in the accident, according to the police. A 66-year-old driver and his 60-year-old passenger were also in the second car and a 20-year-old was in the third car involved. They were also injured. All those involved in the accident were taken to hospital.

Police statement

Source: www.stern.de