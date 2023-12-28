Skip to content
Five injured in collision between two cars

Five people have been injured in a collision between two cars in Mücke (Vogelsberg district) - four of them seriously. A 42-year-old female driver overlooked a car with right of way at a junction on Wednesday evening, according to the East Hesse Police Headquarters on Thursday night. Both cars...

A blue light shines on the roof of a police vehicle.
Vogelsberg district - Five injured in collision between two cars

Five people have been injured in a collision between two cars in Mücke(Vogelsberg district) - four of them seriously. A 42-year-old female driver overlooked a car with right of way at a junction on Wednesday evening, according to the East Hesse Police Headquarters on Thursday night. The force of the collision caused both cars to be thrown off the road.

The 42-year-old woman and the 18, 19 and 21-year-old occupants of the other car were seriously injured. The 43-year-old passenger in the car that caused the accident suffered minor injuries. According to the police, there were also two seven and eight-year-old children in the woman's car who were uninjured. The scene of the accident was closed on one side for around one and a half hours.

Press release from the East Hesse police headquarters

