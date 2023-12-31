Skip to content
Five injured in accident involving bus and truck

Five injured in an accident in Hamburg: A bus and a truck collided at an intersection in the Billbrook district on Saturday evening. The bus driver had overlooked the truck when turning left for an as yet unexplained reason, as a spokesperson for the situation center said on Sunday. Both...

An arrow points the way to a hospital emergency room. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Hamburg - Five injured in accident involving bus and truck

Five injured in an accident in Hamburg: A bus and a truck collided at an intersection in the Billbrook district on Saturday evening. The bus driver had overlooked the truck when turning left for an as yet unexplained reason, as a spokesperson for the situation center said on Sunday. Both drivers and three passengers on the bus were injured - one of them seriously. The injured were taken to hospital by ambulance. Pictures from the scene of the accident showed that the side of the bus and the driver's cab of the truck were badly damaged.

