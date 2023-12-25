Accident - Five injured after collision at intersection in Landshut

At a junction in Landshut on Sunday evening, a 23-year-old man crashed his car into a family car. The five occupants of both vehicles were injured, one of them seriously, said a police spokesperson. All five were taken to hospital for treatment.

According to the police, the 23-year-old had presumably overlooked the car coming from the left. The traffic lights at the junction were out of order and according to the signs, the 23-year-old did not have right of way. The Passauer Neue Presse had previously reported on the accident.

