Five injured after collision at intersection in Landshut

At a junction in Landshut on Sunday evening, a 23-year-old man crashed his car into a family car. The five occupants of both vehicles were injured, one of them seriously, said a police spokesperson. All five were taken to hospital for treatment.

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car.
According to the police, the 23-year-old had presumably overlooked the car coming from the left. The traffic lights at the junction were out of order and according to the signs, the 23-year-old did not have right of way. The Passauer Neue Presse had previously reported on the accident.

