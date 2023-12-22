Darmstadt-Dieburg - Five injured after accident with patrol car

Five people have been injured in a traffic accident between a car and a police patrol car, one of them seriously. On Thursday evening in Pfungstadt (Darmstadt-Dieburg district), the patrol car drove through a red intersection with flashing blue lights and siren and collided with another car, according to the police. The police car was on the road because of a burglar alarm.

According to a police spokesperson, a 23-year-old passenger in the other car was seriously injured and was taken to hospital. The two officers and the female officer in the police car as well as the 64-year-old driver of the other car were also injured and taken to hospital. However, they were able to leave the hospitals again. The amount of property damage was not initially known.

