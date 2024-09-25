Five individuals sustained injuries following a reported blast at a courthouse in California.

A person of interest has been apprehended and is undergoing interrogation, as the situation remains tumultuous following the blast, reportedly instigated by a homemade explosive device, stated Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office representative Raquel Zick via an online broadcast.

Five individuals are receiving medical attention at Marian Regional Medical Center, as per hospital communicator Sandy Doucette.

"Among these, three are maintaining stable conditions, while the other two are in a more optimistic state. We are prioritizing their well-being and delivering top-notch treatment and support," she communicated to CNN.

Preliminary facts regarding the occurrence were not immediately accessible, and a motive remains unidentified.

Zick suggested that the adjacent paths to the courthouse be avoided and cordoned off, urging the public to steer clear of the vicinity.

In addition to the Santa Barbara County Superior Courthouse situated in Santa Maria, city hubs such as Santa Maria City Hall, the library, and various local government offices announced temporary closure, with city spokesperson Mark van de Kamp explaining the rationale as an investigation into "an explosion involving a bomb."

Santa Maria is nestled in California's Central Coast, roughly 160 miles north of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, entrusted with courthouse security across L.A. County, publicized their readiness for heightened vigilance and increased patrols in and around the courts through a social media message, expressing, however, their awareness of no actual threats at the moment.

