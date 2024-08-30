Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsAbuse of protected persons

Five individuals of Afghan origin, hailing from Lower Saxony, slated for forced removal on an aircraft.

For the initial occasion following the Taliban regime's ascension, Germany is expelling 28 individuals to Afghanistan. This group includes convicted felons hailing from Lower Saxony.

 and  Anthony Ross
1 min read
Nationwide preparations for the forced relocation to Afghanistan were underway for several weeks.
Nationwide preparations for the forced relocation to Afghanistan were underway for several weeks.

- Five individuals of Afghan origin, hailing from Lower Saxony, slated for forced removal on an aircraft.

Five serious offenders from Lower Saxony were the initial individuals expelled to Afghanistan following the Taliban's rule. This information was disclosed by the Hannover Interior Ministry. The offenders in question spanned ages from the mid-20s to the mid-30s. Their transgressions encompassed homicide, sexual assault, grievous bodily harm, mistreatment of vulnerable individuals, fraud, and larceny.

Interior Minister Daniela Behrens regarded this countrywide mass deportation as a substantial advancement. She opined, "The expulsion of serious offenders is vital for Germany's domestic safety," asserted the SPD politician. Arrangements for deportation had been in progress for several months, with federal and regional authorities collaborating diligently.

1,000 euros for each deported individual

A representative from the Interior Ministry revealed that each person expelled from Lower Saxony received 1,000 euros. This sum was intended to cover livelihood expenses in Afghanistan for approximately 6 to 9 months. The representative explained that all participating states consented to this amount.

The representative for the federal government, Steffen Hebestreit, clarified, "These were Afghan nationals who were all convicted felons, had no entitlement to reside in Germany, and had expulsion orders against them." The flight took off on Friday morning from Leipzig/Halle airport.

The expulsion of these serious offenders, including individuals who had abused protected persons, was justified by Interior Minister Daniela Behrens as a step towards enhancing Germany's domestic safety. Upon their arrival in Afghanistan, each expelled individual received a financial assistance of 1,000 euros to sustain themselves for around 6 to 9 months.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

Law enforcement officials were dispatched to a disturbance in Recklinghausen on a Wednesday,...
Panorama

In Recklinghausen, regrettably, three law enforcement rounds resulted in the fatal shooting of an individual.

In Recklinghausen, regrettably, three law enforcement rounds resulted in the fatal shooting of an individual. During a law enforcement operation in Recklinghausen, a 33-year-old individual met their end, with authorities pointing towards a tense situation involving the deceased as the cause. Information is now surfacing that this person was grappling

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
Oliver Pocher expresses his heartache through performances: Oliver Pocher
Society

Lacking humor badly in Oliver Pocher's performances.

Lacking humor badly in Oliver Pocher's performances. Oliver Pocher consistently utilizes his ex-spouse as fodder for cheap chuckles. Is his comedy becoming overly extreme? Instead of acknowledging that both parties are part of a broken relationship, he once more opted to overstep boundaries. His children's mom

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public
Müller is required to shell out 80,000 Euros due to the application of unlawful emblems.
Society

Melanie Müller declines to acknowledge the verdict

Melanie Müller declines to acknowledge the verdict Pop star Melanie Müller challenges her conviction for making the Nazi salute. The lawyer representing the 36-year-old has filed an appeal, as per the Leipzig local court's announcement. The court had fined the Ballermann star a total of 160 daily rates

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public