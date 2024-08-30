- Five individuals of Afghan origin, hailing from Lower Saxony, slated for forced removal on an aircraft.

Five serious offenders from Lower Saxony were the initial individuals expelled to Afghanistan following the Taliban's rule. This information was disclosed by the Hannover Interior Ministry. The offenders in question spanned ages from the mid-20s to the mid-30s. Their transgressions encompassed homicide, sexual assault, grievous bodily harm, mistreatment of vulnerable individuals, fraud, and larceny.

Interior Minister Daniela Behrens regarded this countrywide mass deportation as a substantial advancement. She opined, "The expulsion of serious offenders is vital for Germany's domestic safety," asserted the SPD politician. Arrangements for deportation had been in progress for several months, with federal and regional authorities collaborating diligently.

1,000 euros for each deported individual

A representative from the Interior Ministry revealed that each person expelled from Lower Saxony received 1,000 euros. This sum was intended to cover livelihood expenses in Afghanistan for approximately 6 to 9 months. The representative explained that all participating states consented to this amount.

The representative for the federal government, Steffen Hebestreit, clarified, "These were Afghan nationals who were all convicted felons, had no entitlement to reside in Germany, and had expulsion orders against them." The flight took off on Friday morning from Leipzig/Halle airport.

The representative for the federal government, Steffen Hebestreit, clarified, "These were Afghan nationals who were all convicted felons, had no entitlement to reside in Germany, and had expulsion orders against them." The flight took off on Friday morning from Leipzig/Halle airport.

