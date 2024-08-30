Skip to content
Five individuals of Afghan descent, hailing from the southwestern region, are scheduled for expulsion via airplane.

Since July 2021, individuals from Afghanistan residing in Baden-Württemberg avoided return to their homeland due to the Taliban's seizure of power. However, this situation has shifted now.

Commenced on Friday morning, a deportation journey to Afghanistan, originating from Leipzig/Halle...
Commenced on Friday morning, a deportation journey to Afghanistan, originating from Leipzig/Halle Airport.

Friday Morning Deportation to Afghanistan for Five Culprits

As reported by Stuttgart's Migration Ministry, five individuals who had recently resided in Baden-Württemberg were on the deportation flight to Afghanistan on Friday morning. All of them were categorized as "hardcore offenders."

One of them had previously lived in Illerkirchberg (Alb-Donau district) and, alongside three other offenders in the Ulm area, had sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl for several hours. The girl had been under the influence of alcohol and drugs beforehand. Another Afghan was a "repeat and dedicated offender," with over 160 criminal cases to his name.

Four of the individuals were transported from prison

In a statement from the ministry, it was stated that four of the individuals were transported from prison to the Leipzig/Halle Airport. One was apprehended by the police for deportation.

For the first time since the Taliban seized power three years prior, Germany had deported Afghan citizens back to their native land. The charter flight from Qatar Airways departed from Leipzig/Halle Airport on Friday morning, carrying 28 Afghan felons who had been transferred from various federal states. The operation was primarily orchestrated by the German Interior Ministry.

Extended Timeframe for Deportation Flight

Germany does not have diplomatic ties with the Taliban leaders in Kabul. Following the deadly knife attack in Mannheim at the end of May, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) announced that the deportation of serious offenders and terrorist threats to Afghanistan and Syria would be resumed.

Despite the deportation flight taking off only a week after the suspected Islamist-motivated fatal stabbing in Solingen, it had a substantially longer preparation period, according to official sources. German media outlet "Spiegel" reported that it had taken two months.

The individuals, all categorized as "hardcore offenders," had committed various crimes. Four of them were transferred from prison to Leipzig/Halle Airport for the deportation flight.

