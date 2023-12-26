Skip to content
Five German ski jumpers nominated for Four Hills Tournament

Five German athletes have been nominated for the first major ski jumping event of the winter. One former world champion is not part of the team.

Ski jumping national coach Stefan Horngacher holds up the flag. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Ski jumping national coach Stefan Horngacher holds up the flag. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Winter sports - Five German ski jumpers nominated for Four Hills Tournament

Ski jumping national coach Stefan Horngacher has nominated five athletes for the upcoming Four Hills Tournament. In addition to top jumpers Karl Geiger and Andreas Wellinger, Pius Paschke, Stephan Leyhe and Philipp Raimund have also been included, as announced by the German Ski Association (DSV) on Boxing Day.

"Four athletes from this quintet have stood on the podium this season, Karl Geiger and Pius Paschke have won World Cups. The team spirit is great, the athletes push each other and enjoy their successes," said Horngacher.

This Friday (17:15/ARD and Eurosport), the first of the four competitions at the traditional event is scheduled in Oberstdorf. Geiger, Wellinger and Paschke are regarded as the strongest challengers to top favorite Stefan Kraft from Austria. As expected, former world champion Markus Eisenbichler was not included.

The women around three-time World Champion Katharina Schmid are taking part in the so-called Two-Nights-Tournament for the first time with stops in Garmisch-Partenkirchen (December 30) and Oberstdorf (January 1). "I'm really looking forward to the Two Nights Tour, even if it's not yet a Four Hills Tournament for us - I almost can't hear myself say it anymore," said Schmid, who was called Althaus until her wedding last summer. The Allgäu native is leading the German team for the premiere.

