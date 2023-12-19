Skip to content
Five fires: police investigate possible connection

After five fires within a week with damage amounting to several hundred thousand euros, the Munich police are investigating a possible connection. A police spokeswoman said on Tuesday that investigations were being carried out in all directions. This was also confirmed by a spokesperson for the...

A police car is parked in front of a police station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
After five fires within a week with damage amounting to several hundred thousand euros, the Munich police are investigating a possible connection. A police spokeswoman said on Tuesday that investigations were being carried out in all directions. This was also confirmed by a spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office, which assumes a possible "extremist background" due to the "objects and modalities of the crime".

The first four fires took place last week. A case involving two burning forestry machines near Brunnthal (Munich district) has now been added to the ongoing investigations. The machines caught fire in a forest on Monday. No one was injured. The damage is estimated at several hundred thousand euros.

In the first three cases last Monday, a cable shaft on a bridge and a machine in Forstenrieder Park and Perlacher Forst each caught fire within a few hours. The damage was estimated to be at least 250,000 euros. On Friday, two forestry machines also caught fire in Forstenrieder Park(Munich district). No one was injured here either. The damage was estimated at a six-figure sum. The police are now asking for witnesses.

Source: www.stern.de

