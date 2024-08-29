- Five explosions targeted automated teller machines in Thuringia during 2023.

Criminals detonated five ATMs in Thuringia last year. That was three fewer than in 2022, as revealed in a report from the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA). Across the country, the number of exploded machines decreased by 7.1% to 461. Attempted incidents are also included in the data.

An exceptionally thrilling incident took place in Sömmerda's district last year. Four suspected ATM bombers managed to outrun the police in their vehicle and ended up in a river. Regrettably, one of the men perished during this ordeal. This year, incidents have surfaced, for instance, in Friedrichroda (Gotha's district) and Ebeleben (Kyffhäuserkreis).

As per Thuringia's State Criminal Police Office, fixed explosives are commonly employed in numerous instances. The BKA also noted the use of such substances in approximately 90% of cases nationwide, such as pyrotechnics or military explosives, which can inflict extensive damage and pose a significant danger. The path of flying debris and fragments is seldom predictable. Previously, perpetrators predominantly relied on gas or gas mixtures.

The suspects in the Sömmerda incident escaped in a high-speed chase, making use of their fast-moving car. In response to these incidents, local authorities have increased patrols around ATMs to deter potential thieves.

