Five elves kept, one turned: Keeper saves Ajax

Ajax Amsterdam fights its way into the Europa League playoffs - and how. In a historic penalty shootout, goalkeeper Remko Pasveer becomes the hero. The decision against Panathinaikos Athens only comes after the 34th penalty. This has never happened in UEFA history.

34 penalty kicks, 25 minutes of nail-biting drama - and the better ending for Ajax Amsterdam: The Dutch football record champion fought its way into the playoffs of the Europa League in a historic penalty shootout. The team of coach Francesco Farioli defeated Panathinaikos Athens 13-12 on penalties in the third qualifying round, with a total of 34 attempts being a record for a UEFA competition.

The hero of the hour was 40-year-old Ajax goalkeeper Remko Pasveer, who saved five penalties and scored one himself. "It was incredible," said Farioli: "The spirit and commitment of the team was great. We are not perfect, but we cannot say that the players did not give their all." It was difficult, "going into a penalty shootout after such a game," said the Italian: "It may have taken a bit longer, but we have taken another important step."

The game was hard to beat in terms of drama: After 90 minutes, it was still 1-0 to the Greek guests, with Amsterdam having won the home game a week ago by the same score. The goal for Athens was scored by Brazilian Tete in the 89th minute. When the Athenian Filipp Mladenovic missed the 30th penalty, Brian Brobbey had the chance to decide the game, but he missed again. He had already missed the "match ball" at 4-4. Then Tonny Vilhena failed, before youngster Anton Gaaei kept his nerve. In the next round, Ajax will now face the Polish team Jagiellonia Bialystok.

The following penalty shootout, with a total of 34 attempts, broke a record in UEFA history and saw Ajax Amsterdam advance to the Europa League playoffs. Remko Pasveer, the 40-year-old Ajax goalkeeper, was instrumental in this historic victory, saving five penalties and scoring one himself.

Read also: