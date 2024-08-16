Five elves kept, one turned: Keeper saves Ajax

Ajax Amsterdam fights its way into the Europa League playoffs - and how. In a historic penalty shootout, goalkeeper Remko Pasveer becomes the hero. The decision against Panathinaikos Athens only comes after the 34th penalty. This has never happened in UEFA history.

34 penalty kicks, 25 minutes of nerve-wracking drama - and the better end for Ajax Amsterdam: The Dutch football record champion has fought its way into the playoffs of the Europa League in a historic penalty shootout. The team of coach Francesco Farioli beat Panathinaikos Athens 13:12 on penalties in the third qualifying round, with a total of 34 attempts setting a new record for a UEFA competition.

The hero of the hour was 40-year-old Ajax goalkeeper Remko Pasveer, who saved five penalties and scored one himself. "It was incredible," said Farioli: "The spirit and commitment of the team were great. We can't say that the players didn't give their all." It was difficult, "going to a penalty shootout after such a game," said the Italian: "It took a bit longer, but we've taken another important step."

The game was a thriller: After 90 minutes, it was still 1:0 for the Greek guests, with Ajax winning the home game a week ago by the same score. Brazilian Tete scored the goal for Athens in the 89th minute. When the 30th penalty was taken, Athens' Filip Mladenovic missed. Brian Brobbey then had the chance to decide the game, but he missed again. He had already missed the "match ball" at 4:4. Then Tonny Vilhena failed, before youngster Anton Gaaei kept his nerve. In the next round, Ajax will face Polish team Jagiellonia Bialystok.

