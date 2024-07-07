Five electric cars for the big family

Seven-seat cars are rather rare in Europe. However, there is a decent selection among electric cars. Here are five examples from various price and range classes.

Kia EV9

The five-meter long crossover, with its sharply-futuristic exterior, is an eye-catcher both outside and in. It offers ample space, almost as much as a minibus. Even the two seats in row three are suitable for adults and relatively elegant to enter. In addition, thoughtful ventilation, sufficient charging ports for a smartphone, and a good view outside are included. The second row can be had as a three-seat bench or with two individual seats. The disadvantage of the spacious concept: In German city centers, the over two-meter wide Korean feels a bit too bulky. Power comes from one or two electric motors, with a combined output of up to 283 kW/385 PS, drawing power from a 99.8 kWh large battery for a minimum range of 505 kilometers. Thanks to 800-Volt technology, charging is extremely fast (210 kW). The proud starting price of €72,500 is relativized by a look at the direct competitors from Tesla and Mercedes. Especially when considering the seven-year warranty.

Mercedes EQS SUV

The largest electric car from the Swabians is not a GLS with a battery, but is based on a special electric mobility platform. This allows the 5.13-meter long luxury SUV to also benefit from the space advantages of the new drive technology. The space offering is similar to that of the Kia, with a slightly more elegant ambiance, although it seems Mercedes had to economize on plastic trim in its prestige model. Customers have the choice between a bench and individual seats in row two, both of which are electrically adjustable in numerous ways. The EQS can travel significantly further than 600 kilometers and comes with rear- and all-wheel drive up to 400 kW/544 PS. Although the battery system only runs on 400 volts, it charges relatively quickly (200 kW). At prices starting at €109,300, this should also be the case.

Peugeot e-Rifter

The high-roof combi has established itself as perhaps the classic family car after the demise of the van: good space offering, practical sliding doors, and relatively civilized prices. This also applies to the electric versions of Peugeot's sister models, the Opel Combo and Citroen Berlingo. From around €40,200, the long version with six or seven seats and a 50 kWh battery is available. The range is rather modest at 320 kilometers, making it more suitable for city and mid-range travel. The charging speed (100 kW) and top speed (136 km/h) are a bit lacking for long-distance travel. However, there is a comprehensive program of assistance systems and comfort technology, which was still rare in this class just a few years ago.

Opel Zafira Life

People will have to pack the large SUVs themselves: Up to nine passengers can find space in the electric minibus, and for an extra cost, there is a spacious variant with six individual seats. The seating arrangement is variable in any case: the third row can even be removed in an emergency. For those who want to transport many people and a lot of luggage at the same time, the XL version with a length of 5.30 meters and an enlarged cargo area is the better choice. The height remains below the important two-meter height for garage clearance. The drive is always provided by a 100 kW/136 PS electric motor, which can be combined with a 50 or 75 kWh battery. For family use, the larger one might be the better choice, offering a maximum range of 322 kilometers. With a starting price of €69,250 (€63,250 for the smaller battery), the Opel is a bit more expensive than its similarly sized sibling models Citroen Spacetourer and Peugeot Traveller, but it makes up for it with good equipment.

VW ID.Buzz with long wheelbase

Just under two years after the short electric Bulli, the long wheelbase version is about to be launched. With a total length of just under five meters, there is also room for an additional third seating row for two more passengers. The XL model shares the retro-cute look of its smaller brother in the style of the original Bulli T1. The optional electric panoramic roof is also intended to evoke memories of the legendary Samba Bus from the 50s. Unlike the Stellantis buses, the VW-Buzz is not a rebadged commercial vehicle, but is based on the same platform as the smaller ID models. It inherits their somewhat distracting and finicky operating system from them. In terms of pricing, the self-confident base price level and expensive optional extras are typical of the brand. The 105 kW/204 PS basic model with a 77-kWh battery costs around €70,000. The range is approximately 400 kilometers.

