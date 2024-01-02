Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PanoramaNewsair traffictokyoairportsJapanaccidentsairporthanedarolling fieldcollisionpassenger aircraftemergencies

Five dead in plane collision at Tokyo airport

A huge fireball at Tokyo airport: five people die in a collision on the tarmac. More than 400 passengers and crew members are able to leave a burning plane.

 and  Hanna Hofmann
1 min read
A Japan Airlines plane burns on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A Japan Airlines plane burns on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Japan - Five dead in plane collision at Tokyo airport

Five people on board the Japanese Coast Guard aircraft were killed in a collision with a passenger plane on a tarmac at Tokyo's Haneda Airport. As reported by Japanese media on Tuesday evening, the pilot of the Coast Guard bombadier plane was seriously injured.

The approximately 400 people on board the Japan Airlines (JAL) aircraft were able to leave the passenger plane, which had caught fire. It collided with the Coast Guard plane immediately after landing for reasons that are still unknown. The Coast Guard wanted to use the plane to transport material to the earthquake area on the west coast of Japan.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric Single Motor Extended Range MJ 2024.aussiedlerbote.de
Auto

Greetings from the rear

In addition to the classic electric SUV XC40, Volvo has also worked on its coupé brother, the C40. Now the new more efficient electric motor drives the rear axle and the improved battery is to be used in the extended range. range to provide a range of 582 kilometers.

 and  Max Becker
Members Public
Short trip through the Maritime Alps 2023.aussiedlerbote.de
Auto

Ice age

The year is over and it's time to look back on a unique trip to the Cote d'Azur and across the Maritime Alps with its spectacular roads. across the Maritime Alps with its spectacular roads. What could be better suited to the fun on the bends than a quartet from Zuffenhausen?

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public
A flood sign stands by a flooded field. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Flood reaches six meters - easing expected

The Elbe near Wittenberge in Prignitz slightly exceeded the six-meter mark on Tuesday afternoon. According to the town, it is expected that the highest water level has been reached and the situation will ease. Alert level 2 is still in place, which means that the dykes are constantly being...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public