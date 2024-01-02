Japan - Five dead in plane collision at Tokyo airport

Five people on board the Japanese Coast Guard aircraft were killed in a collision with a passenger plane on a tarmac at Tokyo's Haneda Airport. As reported by Japanese media on Tuesday evening, the pilot of the Coast Guard bombadier plane was seriously injured.

The approximately 400 people on board the Japan Airlines (JAL) aircraft were able to leave the passenger plane, which had caught fire. It collided with the Coast Guard plane immediately after landing for reasons that are still unknown. The Coast Guard wanted to use the plane to transport material to the earthquake area on the west coast of Japan.

Source: www.stern.de