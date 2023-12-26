Skip to content
Five dead bodies discovered in apartment near Paris

Wife and four children

The police assume "intentional homicide". (symbolic image).
A gruesome discovery in France: police officers find the bodies of five people, four of them children, in an apartment in the town of Meaux, east of Paris. Concerned relatives had alerted the emergency services. One suspect has already been arrested.

Police discovered five dead bodies in the town of Meaux, east of Paris, on Monday evening. According to the officers, it was a woman and her four children. A suspect has since been arrested. The man was arrested in the nearby town of Sevran, according to police sources. The criminal investigation department of Versailles has opened an investigation into "intentional homicide".

Authorities had found the bodies of a woman and her children, aged between nine months and ten years, in their home in Meaux, according to local prosecutor Jean-Baptiste Bladier. Officers had acted on a tip-off from concerned relatives. "The apartment showed no signs of a break-in and the father was not present," said Bladier. Meaux is located around 45 kilometers east of Paris.

According to investigators, the 35-year-old woman and her children were killed with a "cold weapon", which normally indicates a knife. The police were looking for a 33-year-old man after the bodies were found.

There have been a number of child killings in the Paris region recently. At the end of November, a 41-year-old man from Alfortville in the south-east of the capital confessed to killing his three daughters, aged between four and eleven. A month earlier, a police officer killed his three daughters and himself in Vémars, north-east of Paris.

On average, a woman is killed every three days in France. Last year, around 118 women were killed by their partners or ex-partners in France.

