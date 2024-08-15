- Five counts of drug-related death of actor Matthew Perry

After the drug-related death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry, the Los Angeles district attorney has charged five individuals. The investigation uncovered "a vast criminal underground network responsible for supplying large amounts of Ketamine to Mr. Perry and others," said District Attorney Martin Estrada at a press conference.

District Attorney: "Ketamine Queen" exploited Perry's addiction struggles

This network included an assistant of Perry's, various intermediaries, two doctors, and a key drug source known as the "Ketamine Queen," Estrada added. "The defendants took advantage of Mr. Perry's addiction issues to enrich themselves. They knew what they were doing was wrong. They knew they were putting Mr. Perry in great danger - but they did it anyway."

Previously, U.S. media reported that people were arrested in connection with Perry's death. The breakthrough comes over seven months after his death. Police had been focusing on how the 54-year-old obtained the anesthetic Ketamine, which he had in an unusually high amount in his blood at the time of his death.

Overdose of Ketamine

Perry was found in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home last October. The actor had previously spoken publicly about his struggles with addiction to alcohol and drugs, and also wrote about it in his memoir "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing" published last year.

An autopsy by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office in December determined that Perry died from the effects of Ketamine. Contributing factors included drowning, a heart condition, and the effects of a medication used to treat opioid addiction.

According to media reports, Perry had undergone Ketamine therapy for depression and anxiety. The last session before his death was over a week and a half prior, so the Ketamine in his system at the time of death could not have come from this infusion therapy, according to the medical examiner's office.

The investigations led to the arrest of individuals involved in supplying Ketamine to Perry, as mentioned by District Attorney Estrada. Despite the efforts to control his addiction, Perry tragically overdosed on Ketamine, which was a major factor in his death.

