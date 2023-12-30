Turn of the year - Five ATM blasts in Hamburg in 2023

In Hamburg, criminals have tried to get money from an ATM by blowing it up five times this year. As of December 29, they were successful in three cases, as the police told the German Press Agency. In two cases, the ATM was significantly damaged, but the perpetrators did not make any loot. In 2022, there were only two attempts. There was also only one attempted crime in 2021.

According to the police, this type of crime plays a minor role in the Hanseatic city. "We assume that the perpetrators prefer areas with a lower police density," said a spokesperson.

Source: www.stern.de