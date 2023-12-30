Skip to content
Five ATM blasts in Hamburg in 2023

Criminals often target ATMs with the intention of blowing them up. The Hamburg police have recorded five such crimes this year. The police explain why the criminals prefer other areas.

 and  Anne Legman
View of a destroyed ATM.
View of a destroyed ATM.

In Hamburg, criminals have tried to get money from an ATM by blowing it up five times this year. As of December 29, they were successful in three cases, as the police told the German Press Agency. In two cases, the ATM was significantly damaged, but the perpetrators did not make any loot. In 2022, there were only two attempts. There was also only one attempted crime in 2021.

According to the police, this type of crime plays a minor role in the Hanseatic city. "We assume that the perpetrators prefer areas with a lower police density," said a spokesperson.

