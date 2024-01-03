Skip to content
Fit for skis and bikes: Investment in Arena Silbersattel

Leisure time - Fit for skis and bikes: Investment in Arena Silbersattel

Artificial snow system, chairlift, bike park: the Silbersattel alpine ski arena in Steinach is to be made fit for year-round use. Almost 16 million euros will be invested over three years, as announced by the Thuringian Ministry of Economic Affairs on Wednesday. The state is contributing the lion's share of the investment with around 14.3 million euros, while the town of Steinach is investing a good 1.58 million euros. The ski arena in the Sonneberg district is considered Thuringia's largest alpine ski resort, but like other winter sports resorts, it is struggling with climate change. Webcam footage on Wednesday showed only the remains of artificial snow and skiing is currently not possible.

A new ski slope is to be built as part of the modernization project. The double chairlift is to make way for a six-seater chairlift and a drag lift is to be replaced by a conveyor belt. The capacity of the snowmaking system is to be increased for the production of artificial snow. Mountain bikers can look forward to additional routes of varying degrees of difficulty. The capacity of the parking areas will be increased to 195 parking spaces.

The Silbersattel Adventure and Activity Park is of great importance to tourism in the region, explained Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Carsten Feller on the occasion of handing over a funding decision to the town of Steinach.

Thuringia is also focusing on year-round use of other winter sports areas in view of ever shorter snow periods. This applies, for example, to the Fallbach slope in Oberhof, which can be used by mountain bikers from spring to fall.

Silbersattel ski arena

