Fisher-Price is withdrawing nearly 2 million infant swings from the market after five reported fatalities.

In a warning released by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the $160 gadget "should not be utilized for resting" and "no bedding materials ought to be put into it" because the headrest and body support insert situated on the seat cover "may boost the risk of suffocation."

Five fatalities were documented between 2012 and 2022, and all were babies aged between 1 and 3 months who utilized the swings for slumber. The agency stated that "most" of the occurrences involved children who were unfastened, and the swing had bedding materials added to it.

The American Academy of Pediatrics advocates to maintain loose blankets, pillows, stuffed animals, bumpers, and other soft items away from the sleeping area.

There are 21 variants of Snuga Swings, all of which are involved in the massive recall. A comprehensive list of models and product numbers is accessible on the CPSC website.

The device has been marketed in the United States, Canada, and Mexico since 2010. Retailers include Amazon, Toys R Us, Target, and both Walmart and Sam’s Club.

Individuals who own the Snug Swing are encouraged to "instantly eliminate" the headrest and body support insert on the seat pad. Fisher-Price is providing a $25 refund to owners who remove those parts, which is accessible via Mattel’s website.

However, even with this remedy, Richard Trumka Jr., a commissioner of the CPSC, criticized Fisher-Price for not recalling the entire product and suggested that customers should receive a full refund.

“I believe that the inadequate recall that Fisher-Price is announcing today is destined to fail and will leave many babies at risk,” he wrote in a statement. “My suggestion: claim your $25 refund and then discard this product; do not keep it in your homes because even after the so-called ‘repair’ this product will still be unsafe for infant sleep.”

Mattel didn’t immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment concerning Trumka’s remarks.

Fisher-Price has previously recalled other infant swings, including its issue-prone Rock ‘n Play Sleepers. That device was included in two recalls, including last year when eight infant deaths occurred following its initial 2019 recall.

