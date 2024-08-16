- Fish deaths in Nuremberg: two men under investigation

Following the fish and amphibian die-off in a stream in Nuremberg, the police have initiated investigations against two men. Interviews on-site revealed that a 200-kilogram barrel filled with used cooking oil had been dumped into a drainage ditch on Monday during cleanup work, the police reported. The two men, aged 48 and 63, are now being investigated on suspicion of negligent water pollution.

Throughout the week, residents had discovered a greasy liquid, along with several dead fish and amphibians, in the Bucher Landgraben. The police, along with other authorities such as the environmental agency and fire department, assessed the contamination. Investigations by the criminal police suggest that the initially unknown substance was likely channeled into the stream from the area of a disused industrial site.

The contamination of the Bucher Landgraben with a greasy substance led to a significant increase in crime, with numerous reports of dead fish and amphibians. It has now been confirmed that this crime against nature was likely the result of negligent water pollution, for which the two suspects are being investigated.

Read also: