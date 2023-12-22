First US-American dies in Hamas violence

The kibbutz Nir Oz is targeted by Hamas terrorists on October 7. Dozens of people die, many are kidnapped. A 73-year-old musician with dual citizenship has been missing since the attack. Now there is sad certainty.

A 73-year-old man in the hands of Hamas is dead. This was announced by Kibbutz Nir Oz, where he lived. Terrorists murdered him on October 7 and took his body to the Gaza Strip, reported the newspapers Haaretz and the Jerusalem Post, citing the kibbutz. His body is still in the Gaza Strip. According to the media, the jazz musician had both US and Israeli citizenship. His wife, also a dual national, was also abducted to the Gaza Strip on October 7.

The couple were walking through the kibbutz at the time of the massacre. Terrorists had shot her husband in the head and her in the arm, the woman told neighbors on the phone when she called for help, according to the media. Since then, there has been no sign of life from either of them.

The 73-year-old was born in the north of Israel. During his time in the army, he was active in the orchestra and emigrated to the USA in the 1970s. After his return, he met his American wife in Israel. He is survived by four children and seven grandchildren.

On 7 October, hundreds of fighters from Hamas, which is classified as a terrorist organization by the EU and the USA, invaded Israeli towns and committed atrocities against civilians. According to Israeli reports, around 1140 people were killed and around 250 people were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Israeli government, 129 hostages are still being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. As part of a ceasefire brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the USA, 105 hostages, including Israelis and some foreign nationals, were released in November in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

In response to the unprecedented attack by Hamas, the Israeli army has since taken action against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip. According to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, which cannot be independently verified, at least 20,000 people have been killed.

